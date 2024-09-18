iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.59

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.59 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 230862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

