iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.97

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.97 and last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 45282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.