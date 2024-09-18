iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.29

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.29 and last traded at $124.71, with a volume of 1283884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

