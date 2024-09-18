iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.06

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.06 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 62786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $774.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

