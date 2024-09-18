iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.75

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 146096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $929.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

