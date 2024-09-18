iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ISPC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,110. iSpecimen has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a negative net margin of 97.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

