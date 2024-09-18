Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric
Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 226,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,917. The company has a market cap of $894.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.81. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.81% and a negative net margin of 4,142.17%. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.