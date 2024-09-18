IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IX Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.35% of IX Acquisition worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

IXAQ remained flat at $11.47 during trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. IX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.