J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.13

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

