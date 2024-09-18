J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 293,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of J-Long Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

J-Long Group Stock Down 1.1 %

JL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 25,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,535. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

