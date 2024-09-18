J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.39

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 17843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

