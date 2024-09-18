J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,050 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.