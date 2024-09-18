J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

