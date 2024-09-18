J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

