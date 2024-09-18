J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

