J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

