J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,933,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

