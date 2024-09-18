J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $643.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

