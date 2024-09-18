J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,922,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

