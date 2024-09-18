J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

