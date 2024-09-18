J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

