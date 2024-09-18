J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

