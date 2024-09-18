J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

