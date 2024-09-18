J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

PSL stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

