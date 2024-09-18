J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,174 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

