J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,875,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

