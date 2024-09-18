J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FQAL stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $64.06.
Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile
The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Quality Factor ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.