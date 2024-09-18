J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

