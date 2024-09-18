J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

