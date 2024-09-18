J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 199,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,677,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after buying an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

