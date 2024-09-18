J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,389 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 770,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85,471 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.