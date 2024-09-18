J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

