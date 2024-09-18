Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.79

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 157749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$433.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.479646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95. In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 890,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,493 and have sold 31,500 shares valued at $139,479. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

