Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $94,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the company's stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 139,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

