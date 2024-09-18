Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on JSPR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.