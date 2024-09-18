Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JSPR. JMP Securities began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

