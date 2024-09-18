Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $137.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

