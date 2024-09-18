JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
