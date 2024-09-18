Jefferies Financial Group Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $54.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. 372,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.