Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 47,861 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,044,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IES Trading Up 2.5 %

IES stock opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $196.05.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

Institutional Trading of IES

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IES by 258.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

