Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 47,861 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,044,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IES Trading Up 2.5 %
IES stock opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $196.05.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.
Institutional Trading of IES
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.