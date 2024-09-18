Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ JFBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 374,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Jeffs’ Brands has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

