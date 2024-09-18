JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 761,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,795. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in JFrog by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

