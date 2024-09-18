Jing Nealis Sells 32,487 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 32,487 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $33,136.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,010.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

SES AI Trading Down 12.2 %

SES AI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 10,549,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

