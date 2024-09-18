John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 188,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,515. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

