John Fieldly Sells 74,847 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Celsius by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

