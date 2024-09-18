John P. Mullen Sells 6,718 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $172.41. 939,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,982. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.