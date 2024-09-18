John P. Mullen Sells 6,718 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE GWRE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $172.41. 939,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,982. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.