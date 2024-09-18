Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 3.6%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.75 and last traded at $119.10. 246,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 281,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSPI

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at about $19,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.