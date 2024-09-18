Jonathan Rubinsztein Purchases 833,785 Shares of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rubinsztein bought 833,785 shares of Nuix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.93 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,110,560.05 ($2,777,405.44).
Nuix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
About Nuix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuix
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.