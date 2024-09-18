Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $302,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $251.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
