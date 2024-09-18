Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $302,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $251.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

