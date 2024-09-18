Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.97

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $261.97 and last traded at $261.52, with a volume of 154747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.