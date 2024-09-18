Jordan Frankel Sells 12,500 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

